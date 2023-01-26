MadameNoire Featured Video

Dwyane Wade is still battling his ex-wife, Siovaughn Funches-Wade, in court over the right to change their transgender daughter’s name. Funches-Wade contests their 15-year-old child’s name being changed from Zion to Zaya. Funches-Wade accused the retired NBA champion of trying to exploit her for financial gain. Wade has now filed a response to her claims in court.

In court documents, Wade said he has “full authority” as the full-time parent to “make decisions on behalf of” their daughter, Radar Online reported.

“Pursuant to the terms of the Final Custody Judgment, (Wade) has full authority to make decisions on behalf of the petitioning minor, and he is not required to receive consent from Ms. Funches-Wade. As a courtesy, Ms. Funches-Wade has received notice of this petition.”

Funches claimed that Wade violated their custody agreement with the legal attempt to change her name to Zaya Wade. According to their agreement, Wade had to consult Funches-Wade regarding the major decisions affecting the care, welfare, activities, health, education, and religious upbringing of their two children.”

In another document, it stated that Wade felt the name change would make life easier for her, “from simple introductions and food orders, to applying for a driver’s license and filling out college applications,” according to Daily Mail.

Siovaughn Funches-Wade Thinks Dwyane Wade Is Exploiting Zaya Wade

In her legal filing, Funches-Wade said she had concerns about Wade “pressuring our child to move forward with the name and gender change in order to capitalize on the financial opportunities that he has received from companies.”

She also cited a past conversation where she claimed Wade said there was money being made and that more money would be made after Zaya’s name change.

“(Dwyane) told me that he intended to make our child very famous due to the name and gender issue and also informed me that there would be endorsements/contracts associated therewith,” it read.

Wade, who has had custody of their two children since 2011, called her allegations “nonsensical.”

