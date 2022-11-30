MadameNoire Featured Video

Dwyane Wade and his ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches are at odds again. The famous basketball star is fighting back against Funches’s decision to block their daughter Zaya Wade from changing her name and gender.

In new court documents obtained by TMZ Sports, Wade called his ex-wife’s court objection, “libelous” and “nonsensical.” He also argued that their 15-year-old daughter should have the right to legally change her name and gender identity, regardless of the objection Funches filed earlier this month.

Back in August, Dwyane Wade filed a petition to legally change Zaya’s name in an effort to affirm her gender identity. The 40-year-old athlete doubled down on his support for his teenage daughter in the new documents, which were filed on Nov. 29, according to TMZ Sports. Wade argued that the move was in the “best interest” of Zaya.

“A court order affirming her identity will allow Zaya to live more comfortably and honestly in all aspects of her life — from simple introductions and food orders to applying for a driver’s license and filling out college applications,” the former Miami Heat player added. This petition is about allowing Zaya to take on the milestones of being a young adult with confidence and joy.”

AS MADAMENOIRE previously reported, on Nov. 1, Funches sent an objection to the Los Angeles County court, requesting that 15-year-old Zaya wait until “the age of majority” to make permanent changes to her identity.

The 41-year-old mother of two argued that Zaya’s identity and name change is a “parental right issue.” She also accused her ex Wade of using his superstar status to profit off of Zaya’s brand partnerships.

“I have concerns that Petitioner may be pressuring our child to move forward with the name and gender change in order to capitalize on the financial opportunities that he has received from companies, and will receive based upon Petitioner’s statements to me, on the basis of our child’s name and/or gender change,” the court documents said.

“This matter has been highly reported in the media and there will likely be media pressure on the minor child,” Funches added in the filing.

On Instagram, Wade barked back at his ex-wife’s allegations in the objection, calling her accusations “serious and harmful.”

In Tuesday’s filing, Wade expounded upon those claims again, stating:

“Siohvaughn’s allegations are libelous at their core, and are, at best, nonsensical,” Wade’s attorneys wrote in the docs. “Dwyane filed this Petition because Zaya asked him to.”

On Dec. 12, Wade and his ex-wife will face off at a hearing to resolve their legal battle.

