MadameNoire Featured Video

So yeah–that girl Zaya Wade posted a new look on her Instagram page. On Sept. 17, the 15-year-old daughter of Dwyane Wade and bonus mom Gabrielle Union shared a portrait photo of herself with long, textured tresses, falling across her shoulder and down her back. She donned a half up half down hairdo and slayed her current look–real bad. It is not known if young Zaya achieved the effortless look with bundles or a 360 lace front wig, but it’s clear she did not come to play. Not with the hair and not with the latest Tiffany & Co. lock bracelet–priced at $6,800–wrapped around her wrist. She tagged the brand in the post.

“dreams become reality @tiffanyandco #tiffanylock” Zaya captioned.

The post itself received much praise and adoration from the likes of June Ambrose who commented, “stunning,” Skai Jackson who wrote, “Yes sis!! Love this,” and Holly Robinson Peete, who stated “You are Beautiful.”

This new look is a departure from recent hairstyles the teen has worn. Her hair has been styled in high buns, box braids and a sponged natural, but many have come familiar with the hairdo she is mostly known for rocking which is her signature natural teenie weenie afro. Her new stunning look seems to put the public on notice–to not get used to any one look. In some ways, this is totally on brand for the rising fashionista.

Her IG page is lit with high end fashion and photoshoots. The melanin beauty has posted herself wearing flowy Stella McCartney dresses, Fendi minis and Maison Valentino. Niece stays Gucci down. Back in August, she dropped a reel directed at Gabrielle Union, threatening that she was “coming for [her] outfit.”

Young Zaya is growing up right before our eyes.

RELATED CONTENT: Zaya Wade And Lil Nas X Shut Down Social Media In Fierce Gender Fluid Ensembles