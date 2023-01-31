MadameNoire Featured Video

With the Oscar Nominations finally announced, the 2023 award season is wholly upon us. The Emmys and Golden Globes Awards have proven to be celebratory for its numerous Black nominees that emerged as subsequent winners. Fortunately for us, the show is still going on, and now the pinnacle of music and film award ceremonies are next on the queue.

With Angela Bassett aiming to score a home-run for her performance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Beyonce’s long-overdue Album of the Year win, or Rihanna’s first Oscar nomination for Best Original Song, MADAMENOIRE’s got you with a list of Black nominees to cheer on as awards season comes to a head.

However, MN also believes that Black and LGBTQIA+ award shows matter too, so we’re also featuring (s)kinfolk nominees you can celebrate during those events as well. As Emmy nominated actress and writer Issa Rae once famously said, we’re rooting for everybody Black!

Angela Bassett

The legendary actress may win her first ever Oscar for her supporting role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Lizzo

The three-time Grammy winner is up for five more awards, including Album of the Year, for her second LP Special.

Steve Lacy

The R&B crooner is up for two Grammy nominations, and a GLAAD Media Award, for his breakthrough album Gemini Rights.

Brian Tyree Henry

The Causeway star made headlines for his performance in the Apple TV+ film, garnering an Oscar nomination for Best Actor in a Leading Role.

GloRilla

From Memphis to the main stage, GloRilla secured her first Grammy nomination for breakout rap hit “FNF.”

Beyoncé

Let’s give the Queen what’s rightfully hers. The icon is up for AOTY and eight other nominations for her Renaissance album.

Latto

The “Big Energy” rapper is up for Best New Artist at this year’s Grammy Awards.

Rihanna & Tems

Rihanna at the biggest red carpet should secure an award in itself. She and fellow “Lift Me Up” collaborator Tems are up for Best Original Song at the Oscars.

Quinta Brunson

It’s Quinta’s world, and we’re just living in it. For her acclaimed show Abbott Elementary, the star is up for an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Comedy Series.

Sterling K. Brown

For sleeper hit Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul., the Emmy winner is up for Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture at the NAACP Image Awards.

Danielle Deadwyler

For her unforgettable performance in Till, the acclaimed actress is up for a Screen Actors Guild and NAACP Image Award.

Lashana Lynch

The supporting actress and formidable force in The Woman King is receiving recognition for the role at the NAACP Image Awards.

Muni Long

The “Hrs & Hrs” singer and accomplished songwriter is up for her first Grammy nominations, including Best New Artist, for her breakout hit.

Samara Joy

The jazz vocalist is up for her first Grammy nominations for LP Linger Awhile.

Mary J. Blige

In her first Grammy nominations since 2015, the R&B legend is up for Album of the Year for Good Morning Gorgeous.

Lucky Daye

The Candydrip singer is up for five Grammy nominations as a song writer on Renaissance and Good Morning Gorgeous as well as for his hit “Over.”

The-Dream

A songwriting extraordinaire, the Renaissance cowriter is up for Songwriter of The Year.

Amber Ruffin

The Black comedian’s news talk show secured a nomination at the GLAAD Media Awards for its “Don’t Say Gay” episode.

Kendrick Lamar

The rap icon is the most nominated male artist at the 2023 Grammys, with eight nominations for his fifth studio album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.

Cast & Crew of The Best Man: The Final Chapters

The limited series is garnering well-deserved acclaim with nominations at the NAACP Image and GLAAD Media Awards.

