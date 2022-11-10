MadameNoire Featured Video

Tabitha Brown’s YouTube Originals children’s show Tab Time was nominated for two Emmys earlier this month.

The nods are in the “Outstanding Preschool Series” and “Outstanding Host” categories.

Tab Time is described as “a hybrid, live-action animation series,” according to Variety.

Hosted by Tabitha Brown, aka Ms. Tab, the show’s second season debuted in October and explores “themes in kids’ daily lives such as feeling afraid, sharing, trying new things, winning and losing, leadership, manners, loving yourself and more.”

The plant-based cookbook author, entrepreneur and social media star expressed her excitement and gratitude about the accomplishment through a social media post uploaded on Nov. 1.

“Like to me, that is the win,” Brown emotionally expressed about the nominations. “I can’t believe it, but I can believe it!”

Speaking to her followers, she said, “It’s so important to share this with y’all cause y’all are the ones who make things happen.”

“Y’all look at what the Lord has done😭😭😭😭. Tab Time is nominated for not 1 but 2 Emmys!!!!!” Brown added in the caption. “OOHHH GOD I THANK YOU 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾. Y’all DREAMS really do come true!!!!!! Omg!!!! #tabithabrown #emmynominated #TabTime.”

The star received congratulatory messages on the Emmy nominations from Kandi Burruss, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Jeannie Mai, Mo’nique, Octavia Spencer, and many more.

RELATED CONTENT: “Mary J. Blige, Saweetie And Tabitha Brown Are Just A Few Women Who Talk About The “Strong Black Woman” Trope In YouTube Original Series”

The news of Brown’s Emmy noms comes after the plant-based mogul wrapped up an eight-city tour last month for her new cookbook, Cooking From the Spirit: Easy, Delicious, and Joyful Plant-Based Inspirations.

Congrats to Tabitha Brown on this major feat. We wish her lots of future success, including at the Emmys!

RELATED CONTENT: “Tabitha Brown’s McCormick Sunshine All-Purpose Seasoning Sold Out In 39 Minutes”