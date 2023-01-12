MadameNoire Featured Video

Angela Bassett continues to be a trailblazing titan in the entertainment industry.

The veteran actress’ Golden Globes win in the Best Supporting Actress category on Jan. 10 made her the first performer to receive a Globe for an acting role in a Marvel movie.

Bassett’s win is tagged to her role as Queen Ramonda in 2022’s Wakanda Forever, the second film released in Marvel’s Black Panther franchise.

In her speech, Bassett tributed her late castmate, actor Chadwick Boseman, who passed away in 2020 after a battle with cancer.

“We have joy in knowing that with this historic Black Panther series, it is part of his legacy he helped lead us to, we showed the world what Black unity, leadership and love looks like beyond, behind and in front of the camera,” Bassett noted.

The 64-year-old actress wore a full-length sparkling and silver halter neck gown by Pamella Roland.

The look included matching Sarah Flint shoes, Chopard jewelry and a short curled hairstyle that channeled “Old Hollywood” glamour, according to PEOPLE.

The win is the actress’ second Golden Globes snag — succeeding her 1994 win for her role as Tina Turner in What’s Love Got to Do With It .

Other Black winners from Tuesday night’s award ceremony included Zendaya [Best Actress in a TV Drama (Euphoria)], Quinta Brunson [Best Actress in a TV Comedy (Abbott Elementary)], Tyler James Williams [Best Supporting Actor in a TV Comedy Series (Abbott Elementary)] and Eddie Murphy with the Cecil B. DeMille Award for his overall career achievements.

