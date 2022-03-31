MadameNoire Featured Video

Chris Rock is finally speaking out about what happened at the 2022 Oscars.

On March 30, the 57-year-old comedian made his first appearance since Will Smith slapped him on stage after he made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s battle with alopecia. The star performed two comedy shows to a packed house at The Wilbur in Boston. During his 10 P.M. late-night show, Rock reportedly told fans:

“I haven’t talked to anyone, despite what you heard.”

The Saturday Night Live alum delivered the same message to crowd goers at his 7:30 pm show, never mentioning the King Richard star’s name directly.

Overall, the “Good Hair” actor, appeared to be “in good spirits” according to PEOPLE. One source told the publication following the show that a few hecklers in the crowd were yelling Will Smith’s name, egging the actor to make a statement about the smack heard around the world, but “he didn’t even acknowledge it,” the fan shared. In fact, Rock told the audience during the second show, that he didn’t want to “talk about that sh–“ and that he was “still processing what happened.” According to fans, Rock was more upset about his daughter not getting into the University of Southern California than Smith’s controversial smackdown.

On Wednesday, the academy issued more details about what happened following Smith’s sudden outburst. The Fresh Prince star was reportedly asked to leave the awards show after the incident but refused to do so. Board members from the academy met this week to discuss disciplinary action against Smith for violating the ceremony’s code of conduct. According to AP News, board members are considering possible”suspension, expulsion, or other sanctions” against the 53-year-old.

“Things unfolded in a way we could not have anticipated,” the academy said in a statement. “While we would like to clarify that Mr. Smith was asked to leave the ceremony and refused, we also recognize we could have handled the situation differently.”

Smith has the opportunity to defend himself in a written letter before the board meets again on April 18. On Wednesday, the academy issued a formal statement condemning the first time Oscar winner’s slap.

“Mr. Smith’s actions at the 94th Oscars were a deeply shocking, traumatic event to witness in-person and on television,” the academy said. “Mr. Rock, we apologize to you for what you experienced on our stage and thank you for your resilience in that moment. We also apologize to our nominees, guests, and viewers for what transpired during what should have been a celebratory event.”

As MADAMENOIRE previously reported, on March 29, Smith posted a formal apology to Chris Rock and the Oscars on Instagram, noting how he was “out of line.”

“I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness,” he added in a lengthy statement.

RELATED CONTENT: Here’s What The Real ‘King Richard’ Thinks About Will Smith’s Smackdown At The Oscars