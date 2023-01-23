MadameNoire Featured Video

Amara La Negra is unapologetically a hot and sexy mama.

The Love & Hip Hop star shared posts Jan. 22 of herself rocking a bright yellow bikini almost one year after welcoming her twin baby girls.

Pictured without her iconic ‘fro, Amara rocked a dark copper bang wig in the snapshots she shared. The singer also donned medium-length red nails and neon green oval-shaped sunglasses.

Amara also posed in the bikini to the sound of Doechii’s 2022 anthem, “Persuasive,” on her Instagram Stories.

“Live your life! They gonna talk shh regardless,” Amara captioned one of her bikini posts.

Amara La Negra Welcomes Her Twins

On March 23, 2022, Amara birthed her twin girls via c-section.

In June, the “Toa Toa” singer credited discipline as what helped her reinstate her mind and body connection.

“Reset! Reprogram your mind! If you can visualize it! Focus! Become disciplined! Motivated! You can accomplish anything!” Amara wrote on Instagram underneath a clip showing her postpartum flat tummy. “Everything is in your mind and what you are willing to sacrifice and change to achieve it!”

Amara posted snapshots Jan. 19 from a floral-filled photo shoot with her babies.

The mother of two wore a white puff-sleeve dress with tassel accents and soft glam makeup. Amara’s daughters wore green frocks with lace detailing and matching rosette headbands.

“They can say whatever they want about me! But they will never say that I was a Bad Mother! A mother always thinks twice, once for herself and once for her babies,” Amara captioned the photos.

See Amara and the “Las Royal Twins” down below.

