Kehlani has “three committed months” to thank for their booty gains.

The “Gangsta” singer shared a video showing their fit body and toned glutes while dancing to Ice Spice’s latest single, “In Ha Mood.”

In the viral song, Bronx native Ice Spice raps:

“I tried dippin’, he begged me to stay / Bae, I’m not stayin’, I just wanna play / In the party, he just wanna rump / Big boobs and the butt stay plump.”

Kehlani credited months of being a “fitness bro” for their body’s progress on Instagram. The singer added, “I can’t believe I’m a gym bro now,” when they posted the clip on TikTok.

Ice Spice commented underneath Kehlani’s body update and wrote, “Baddie fren😍.”

Other famous names who complimented the Oakland-repping singer were musicians Bree Runway, Raveena, Big Jade and Jozzy.

Kehlani On Their Body’s Build

Kehlani discussed how getting breast implants impacted their perception of their build in a 2021 Byrdie interview.

“I got breast implants about four years ago because I was very much struggling with what beauty meant to me,” they recalled. “I remember this video of me performing went viral. People were like, ‘She’s horribly built.’ So I went and got breast implants.”

The artist ultimately decided to get the implants removed after suffering symptoms of “breast implant illness” for years.

“I actually feel way more beautiful than I ever felt because I feel healthy,” they said. “I really don’t take my natural body for granted anymore.”

In the same interview, the nonbinary “Blue Water Road” artist said they’re okay being referred to as “she” despite feeling more affirmed by neutral pronouns.

