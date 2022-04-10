MadameNoire Featured Video

Amara La Negra is still on bed rest following the birth of her beautiful twin girls in late March.

On April 9, the “Toa Toa” hitmaker took to Instagram where she revealed that she was still healing from her C-section delivery.

“One of the toughest moments for me has been Giving birth Without being able to hold my babies, healing from my C-section, and having to go to the NICU every day knowing I’ll go home without taking my girls with me even tho I know they will be Fine,” the singer wrote.

The Big RIH-VEAL: Rihanna Rings In Black History Month With A Picture Of Her Burgeoning Baby Bump “I hate having to leave them but thank God they are Healthy and Beautiful,” Amara continued. “I’ll be Honest I didn’t understand what a serious operation a C-Section is all The layers and the sacrifice your body goes thru to bring life to this world! but thank god I had an Amazing Doctor and The Hospital Treated me Amazingly and I’m so grateful for That.”

C-sections appear to be on the rise in America. According to Open Democracy, in 1970 C-sections accounted for 5 percent of deliveries. The rate has since skyrocketed to more than 30 percent in 2019. Black women appear to be undergoing the risky delivery procedure at a 35. 9 percent higher rate compared to white women at 30.7 percent.

While medical officials often recommend C-sections for women carrying twins or for those giving birth to children after their childbearing years, the delivery method can come with serious complications. Mothers can experience damage to the bladder, infections, heart attack, or even severe hemorrhaging. Excessive bleeding during a C-section is one of the leading causes of childbearing-related deaths. Uterine scarring can also develop after the procedure, leading to severe pain, abnormal bleeding, and future surgeries to remove damaged tissue.

Thankfully, Amara’s health appears to be on the mend following surgery. In a second post, the Dominican star uploaded a sweet photo of herself holding one of her adorable newborn daughters. In the caption, the Love & Hip-Hop alum asked her 2.4 million followers to guess the name of her children, which prompted a number of answers from fans and celebs.

“Oshun & Yemaya – Congratulations,” wrote Tami Roman.

“Luna y Sol,” another user replied.

While a third-social media goer wrote:

“Angel and Miracle!”

Congrats to Amara La Negra!

In related news, MADAMENOIRE will be the official media partner for The National Birth Equity Collaborative’s (NBEC ) 5th annual Black Maternal Health Week celebration that’s set to go down this week beginning April 11 to April 17. This year’s event will bring awareness to Black birthing and reproductive issues while highlighting a number of activists and organizations working to protect, educate and empower Black mothers through the maternity process. Created by the Black Mamas Matter Alliance, the annual event also hopes to push the conversation about Black maternal health disparities to the forefront.

Sadly, Black women have the highest rate of pregnancy-related deaths in the US, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, making them 2-3 times more likely to die from pregnancy-related complications.

“The maternal health crisis affecting Black women and Black birthing people continues to plague our community,” said Dr. Joia Crear-Perry, President and Founder of NBEC in a statement. “Black Maternal Health Week 2022 is a week of necessary conversations that bring awareness about and advocate for Black women, Black birthing people, and the communities that support and empower the complete person.”

