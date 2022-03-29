Expectant mother Amara La Negra revealed on social media earlier today that the father of her unborn twins is her on again off again boyfriend, Allan Mueses.
The former Love & Hip Hop star shared the news via her twins’ Instagram account @lasroyaltwins with a stunning photo of herself standing behind Allan with her arms wrapped around him in an embrace as they both gazed into the camera.
The snapshot’s caption reads: “Meet Our Mommy Amara La Negra & Our Daddy Allan Mueses 💕.”
The big reveal follows up on a post Amara shared on her personal Instagram account several days ago of herself in a stretchy bandeau black bodycon dress that showed off her belly bump. In its caption, the expectant mother wrote, “Judge me! Hate me! Whatever… I’m in a different space right now… 💯 Focused! Determined! And Chill. My priorities have changed. Everything that happened in the past doesn’t even matter anymore. It’s all Love 💕.”
As MADAMENOIRE previously reported, Amara announced her pregnancy with twin baby girls in November and her decision to parent them independently, similar to how her mother raised her.
“I will be a single mother. I know my babies will depend on me,” the 31-year-old Dominican-American entertainer and entrepreneur told PEOPLE en Español.
“[A] father is not the one who makes the child but the one who raises it. In time, if God grants me the blessing of finding the right man — one who supports me, who accepts me with my children — then amen, he will be well received,” she told the outlet. “But I feel blessed and I am so happy that I sometimes forget that [I’ll be a single mom]. I am more focused on my babies.”
Whatever their arrangement, we wish Amara and Allan the best as they embark on parenthood.
