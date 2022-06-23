MadameNoire Featured Video

“Discipline” is new mommy Amara La Negra’s key to happiness surrounding her postpartum body.

The Love & Hip-Hop star shared a motivational message about discipline’s importance in having a healthy mind and body connection in a post she uploaded on June 20.

As she addressed her followers while on her morning walk, Amara also discussed implementing discipline as she tries to keep her life on track and get “ready for all the amazing things” in her future.

At the beginning of the clip, the star showed off her flat tummy just three months postpartum.

“Reset! Reprogram your mind! If you can visualize it! Focus! Become disciplined! Motivated! You can accomplish anything!” Amara penned in the caption. “Everything is in your mind and what you are willing to sacrifice and change to achieve it!”

“Sometimes life gets complicated and you get off track! But everyday counts, STOP thinking about it and just start! Just do it!” she continued, adding, “One step foward is better than just sitting there! It’s Productive Monday! Let’s Goooo! #BodiedByAmara.”

Amara’s followers responded kindly to the post with comments including:

“You doing amaizing mama look at that body 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” “Show em how it’s done girl!” and “Thanks for the motivation beautiful! I needed to hear this today!😍❤️”

Amara gave birth to her twin girls in late March via c-section.

“One of the toughest moments for me has been giving birth without being able to hold my babies,” the star reflected on Instagram on April 9.

Sharing other difficult aspects of her c-section experience with her followers, Amara highlighted, “healing from my C-section and having to go to the NICU every day knowing I’ll go home without taking my girls with me even though I know they will be fine.”

RELATED CONTENT: “Amara La Negra Reveals The Father Of Her Twins Is Allan Mueses”