MadameNoire Featured Video

Your workplace is where you spend most of your time, and your environment greatly impacts your mental health and sense of well-being. So while you might think, “It’s just work – I’ll leave it at the office,” there’s a very good chance your work follows you home. In fact, it likely follows you everywhere you go. If you have a healthy, positive workplace, then you likely don’t notice it – rarely do we notice the absence of an issue. However, if you have a toxic workplace (which MIT Sloan School of Management says one in 10 people do), then the impacts of it stay with you, long after you leave the office.

Ideally, if you do have a toxic workplace, you can A) talk to someone higher up about changing things or B) leave for another job. But realistically, not everyone has the luxury or freedom to do either. Bills are real and bureaucracy is a thing. So when it comes to managing your mental health and keeping your Zen in the workplace, you might need to take matters into your own hands. Here are some ways to get started.

Find Your Other Zen Warriors

Start to identify others at work who have a little light shining through. Find others who are trying to keep things positive, are the first ones to say a kind word and who don’t lean into the toxic culture. Form bonds with them – you need each other. The toxic culture strengthens in numbers, but so does a positive culture. Having even just one ally at work with whom you can talk and vent about your toxic encounters will do wonders for your mental health. Venting is actually good for you, as it lets you release pent up emotions, and it’s best done with someone who understands the situation.