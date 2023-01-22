The popular word for this these days is manifesting, but what is manifesting but a prayer? And what is a prayer but faith? And what is faith but a belief in something greater? And isn’t a belief in something greater the ultimate freedom? And isn’t freedom… peace?

This thing, this quest for peace will forever be a part of my growing, my learning about who I am and what it is that I like and want—what motivates me to constantly seek authentic happiness. What is real to me. The energy I expend, the personal choices I make, the people I choose to concern myself with, each of these things are verses in my freedom song.