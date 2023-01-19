MadameNoire Featured Video

Yung Miami is back with another episode of Caresha Please and this go round Trina is getting all the smoke. In the preview, the City Girls rep didn’t hold back when chopping it up with the baddest chick. She grilled Trina about her sex life, which one of her exes she would spin the block for and even her sexuality.

Trina, who is Yung Miami’s godmother, also praised her for how she’s putting on for Miami.

“I don’t care what she’s doing over there. I don’t care what she’s doing in Canada. I don’t care what the b**** doing in Europe. It’s not gon’ give the vibe that Caresha is giving in the 305,” she said.

Of course, things got a little X-rated between the two femcees.

“Head or sex?,” Yung Miami asked. Trina replied, “I don’t care if it takes you two hours, you’re gonna suck it until I c**.”

Trina also opened up about her decision to not have children, her experience as a female rapper and much more.

Episode eight premieres Jan. 19 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Caresha Please can also be viewed on the REVOLT app as well as YouTube.

Take a look at the clip below:

Yung Miami’s Caresha Please Has Been Breaking The Internet Real Bad

Yung Miami has had all eyes on her since Caresha Please debuted in June 2022. The first episode featuring her boo Diddy alone had over 1 billion total impressions online. In 24 hours, the podcast had 1.8 million views, 14 million impressions and 20,000 new subscribers. Caresha Please also snagged the number one spot on Apple Music.

Detavio Samuels, who is the CEO of REVOLT, said that Yung Miami is filling a void with her podcast.

“Despite their tremendous influence, there are currently no video-first media outlets that speak directly to the underserved market of Black women searching for content they can relate to,” he said according to The Source. “We understand the power of Black women and their voices, so we are committed to representing them across platforms and Caresha Please is just the start.”