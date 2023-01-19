MadameNoire Featured Video

Hip-hop has been around for five decades. The conversation about the top emcees is a debate that will never get old. During a chat with The Source, Nia Long named her top hip-hop artists of all time.

Ooh, don’t do this to me. Anything Tribe Called Quest. Anything Nas. Anything Latifah, I gotta give a shout-out to my female rappers. Who else? Heavy D. That’s my guy; I miss him so much.

Besides starring in The Best Man The Final Chapters, her latest movie, MISSING, is releasing nationwide Jan. 20. The film follows June, played by Storm Reid, who uses technology to find her missing mother, Grace, who is played by Long.

Nia Long And Lala Anthony Have Something In Common

Lala Anthony recently spoke about what emcee reigns supreme among her favorites. She doesn’t have a top five, only a number one. One thing she and Long have in common is that they both love Nas.

“Everybody knows that. I don’t think there’s anybody—Nas is 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5 for me,” she told AllHipHop. When it comes to lyricists and emcees and everything, I’ve been a Nas fan since I was 14, 15 years old.”

Nia Long Has Been Back In The Spotlight Since Her Husband’s Cheating Scandal

Before the release of her latest projects, Nia Long was making headlines over her husband’s cheating. Ime Udoka, former Boston Celtic’s head coach, was having an affair with a female subordinate of the Celtics staff. Long and Udoka have now gone their separate ways.

“The situation is unfortunate and painful, but Nia is focusing on her children and rebuilding her life,” an insider told People.

They added that the couple is “no longer together but remain fully committed to co-parenting their son [Kez].”

Long and Udoka were together for 13 years.

