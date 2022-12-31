MadameNoire Featured Video

Nia Long may be one of our biggest Black stars, but she doesn’t like being categorized that way. Films with Black casts being called “Black movies” or actors being called “Blackfamous” doesn’t sit well with Long at all.

“I think terms like that hold us back,” Long told Buzzfeed. “And I have to catch myself sometimes too, because I’m very proud of who I am.”

When she does refer to films as Black, it’s a way to acknowledge how the movie spotlights the Black experience.

“When I use the word ‘Black,’ I don’t use it as a way to separate ourselves from anyone — I use it as a way to put an exclamation point behind our greatness, because I don’t think that it’s always been celebrated and recognized. I’m here to represent who we are, and if you want to come along for the ride, everyone’s welcome!”

Nia Long Explained Why We Won’t See A Love Jones Sequel

Nia Long has been in some of the most beloved (Black) movies during her three-decade career including Boyz n the Hood, Soul Food, Friday and Best Man. This year marked the 25-year anniversary of the cult classic Love Jones’ release. We can currently watch her reprise her role as Jordan Stewart in the last installment of the Best Man saga, The Best Man: The Final Chapters on Peacock. While she has starred in Best Man sequels and The Final Chapters, she said a Love Jones sequel isn’t needed.

“I don’t think it’s necessary,” the Brooklyn native told The Hollywood Reporter. “I think one of the things that made that film so beautiful was that we were both so young and there was just this unfiltered approach to the work. I would hate to disappoint anyone by trying to redo it or add another installment and then it just not be good.”