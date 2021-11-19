MadameNoire Featured Video

Storm Reid is the newest face of Dark & Lovely, a pioneering brand in Black beauty.

According to a press release shared on Nov. 18, Reid will collaborate on Dark & Lovely’s full portfolio — including the brand signature Fade Resist hair color line and its recently released Blowout collection. The 18-year-old actress will also aid the haircare brand in its “forthcoming community-based initiatives.”

Reid, who Dark & Lovely described as a “Gen Z style icon with immense talent,” is best known for her roles in HBO’s Euphoria and Disney’s 2018 film A Wrinkle In Time. She’s also starred in The Suicide Squad (2021), The Invisible Man (2020), Don’t Let Go (2019), Netflix’s limited series, When They See Us (2019).

“Partnering with an iconic brand like Dark & Lovely is a full circle moment! The brand has been in my family since I was a little girl, and my mom even appeared in Dark & Lovely ads when I was growing up,” Reid said in a press statement. “There are so many exciting products on shelves for Black women today, yet it’s Dark & Lovely that stands out for me as a brand that has been a continuous leader of the culture.”

“Storm Reid perfectly embodies all that Dark & Lovely stands for — confidence, pride, self-expression and overall Black excellence,” Erica Culpepper, General Manager of Dark & Lovely’s parent company SoftSheen-Carson noted. “With her dynamic personality and signature style, Reid is the ideal person to represent the Dark & Lovely brand. She is Dark & Lovely & so much more!”

The young actress will use her platform as Dark & Lovely’s brand ambassador to support “philanthropic initiatives with causes that impact and uplift the Black community.”

This is an excellent win for Reid — congratulations to her!

