Taye Diggs is letting his followers know that the romance between him and Apryl Jones is still going strong.

The Best Man actor posted a photo of himself and Jones Jan. 17 capturing the couple stepping out together in The City of Love.

Both dressed to the nines, Diggs and Jones held hands as he looked at her with a huge smile and she looked back, seemingly in mid-conversation.

Diggs’ caption for the photo reads, “When in Paris……”

Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones Breakup Rumors

After Diggs and Jones unfollowed each other on Instagram, fans speculated that the couple called it quits.

Jones later dispelled the breakup rumors and said unfollowing someone doesn’t mean much when both parties are “adults.”

On Jan. 18, Jones shared on her Instagram Stories that she and Diggs are currently on set filming their first movie together — a rom-com.

Writer and producer J. Carter, the brain behind Diggs and Jones’ new project, revealed information about the film on Instagram Jan. 14.

Carter shared the film’s name and information about the main cast’s characters.

“I’ve been holding on to this one for a while, y’all. Look. At. This. Cast. #TheComebackMovie is coming soon. Written and Executive Produced by yours truly,” Carter revealed. “Principal photography starts next week in ATL. Let’s go!”

Diggs and Jones will play husband and wife, characters Jeff Murray and Tisa Murray.

The plot unpacks the Murrays’ return to Atlanta during the holidays after leaving because Jeff had an affair with his ex, Melanie.

Jeff and Tisa balance the move back home with their young daughter, Melanie trying to get that old thing back, a hot new flame for Tisa, and family drama with Jeff’s mom and his childhood best friend, Calvin.

