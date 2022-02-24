MadameNoire Featured Video

Former Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star Apryl Jones and actor Taye Diggs have social media users falling in love with their playful and fun-filled relationship. Rumors of the two being an item were initially sparked when the pair was spotted attending a holiday party together in Hollywood late 2021.

Since then, both Apryl, 35, and Taye, 51, have posted each other on their respective social media accounts. The posts are often laughter-filled clips of the duo doing everything from having Taye “harmonize” with Apryl on a duet — something he later described as “art” — or attempts at one of the Brown Sugar actor’s strictly choreographed dance routines.

While the two haven’t publicly confirmed their romance, the assumption they’re an item is not far-fetched — and we love it.

Underneath the clips are always a slew of comments including tons of laughing emojis from the couple’s followers and statements like:

“Y’all are so cute,” “I am here for all the shenanigans these two have,” and “I love these two together 😍 .”

In a recent set of clips shared by Apryl, Taye surprised her with a pair of two-piece sets he bought for her to dress up in from CVS. In the first clip, Taye tells Apryl, “I don’t usually shop for people, but I’m into you.” Then, after Apryl giggles at all her man’s silliness, Taye excitedly adds, “I know! You don’t get treated like this do you?”

In the second clip, Apryl stylishly donned one of the outfits she matched with a Balenciaga bag.

Hilariously, Taye dressed in the other matching set but was quickly disappointed when he realized he was pulling off the look as well as his boo.

In the end though, the two made it work!

Apryl and Taye’s dynamic reminds us that your boo thang can also be your best friend. Also, having fun with your partner keeps you constantly mindful of the other person’s best qualities — on top of keeping things fresh and entertaining regardless of how long you’ve been together.

“I LAUGH MY ASS OFF WITH YOU! YOU’RE SO F’ING DOPE!!!!!” Apryl captioned a recent photo of her and Taye making their red carpet debut at the premiere of the actor’s latest movie, Incarnation.

Peep more clips of the duo down below.

