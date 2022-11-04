MadameNoire Featured Video

Apryl Jones and Taye Diggs have a new baby together — a small dog named Roxie.

Jones’ jokingly revealed the new addition to her family after the former Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star said she received a slew of questions about whether she’s “expecting” or “pregnant.”

“Okay, so, I didn’t want to have to come on here and have this conversation. I feel like I should be able to be private about what it is I have going on in my life,” Jones said at the beginning of the video.

“I mean obviously, like, you guys have been asking me [if I’m] expecting, [or] ‘Are you pregnant?’ And it’s like why do I have to tell you guys like this,” she continued. “I didn’t want to have to tell you guys, that yes, yes I was.”

Despite the dramatic buildup, the next half of the clip revealed the couple’s little one to be a small black and white dog, not a baby bump.

“And meet her,” Jones said in the clip before Diggs popped up from behind her, holding their new pet.

“This is the reason why,” The Best Man actor cooed while holding the dog’s paw and waving it.

Meanwhile, Jones said, “Meet our baby,” with a lighthearted chuckle.

Highlighting the trollish vibe of the clip, Jones told her followers, “And y’all made me do this!” in the post’s caption.

Apryl Jones and Taye Diggs’ Relationship

The couple was romantically linked around a year ago after attending a holiday party together where they reportedly “danced the night away.”

Jones shares two young children, a son and a daughter, with her ex and former LHHH co-star Omarion.

“More so than anything, I just don’t want another baby daddy,” she said in a 2021 interview about the prospect of having another child. “That’s the God honest truth. I just don’t want to have to deal with someone else and then my kids are getting older and I like that.”

“Co-parenting is not easy. I think all the adults have to remove the emotions from whatever the situation is and really just focus on the children,” she added. “I know that’s easier said than done, but all you can do is be kind and nice.”

