The internet was in a frenzy after catching that Apryl Jones and Taye Diggs unfollowed each other on Instagram. Jones had no problem clearing things up. She had a chat with The Shade Room and said she and Diggs are doing just fine.

Jones said an unfollow doesn’t mean what everyone assumes it means.

Apryl says that her and Taye are actually headed to Atlanta to work on a project together. The actress goes on to explain that following and unfollowing people means nothing when you’re an adult.

Diggs first laid eyes on the former Love & Hip Hop Hollywood star after he joined TikTok in December 2021.

“I literally saw one of her Instagrams or TikToks, and I just texted, or whatever it’s called, and said that she was hilarious,” the Best Man star told Distractify in March 2022. “She helped me get a million followers. I love that stuff like that just kind of comes organically.”

The two made things Instagram official by recording funny videos together. They made their red carpet debut in February 2022 when they went to the premiere of Diggs’ film Incarnation.

In September, he shared a sweet video where he spoke about how amazing it is to be loved by Jones. In the caption, he wrote “Thank you, GOD.”

“As an adult, there are times in life where you can’t believe what you’re blessed with,” he said. “The fact that this woman is in love with me, like, I don’t under — I can’t — that’s how I know. Praise you Lord Jesus, Buddha, or universe, ’cause somehow she’s … she’s nice, and she’s with me. For all you people out there who don’t think there’s a God or no higher being and no higher force, f*** y’all, and I know there is, ’cause someone’s looking out after me.”