Sisqo is trending and getting his proper recognition and honestly, it’s about damn time. Let’s give Sisqo his flowers on this good Wednesday.

While he may be small in stature (5-foot-5), Sisqo is a musical giant. His voice is thunderous. The ad-libs are unmatched. His stage presence is superior. When it comes to men in R&B, Sisqo is royalty. It’s time to put some respect on his name.

Since I was a second-grader in 1996, Sisqo has been commanding the world’s attention. With Sisqo as their frontman and Nokio as an in-house producer/songwriter, Dru Hill could do no wrong. Songs like “5 Steps,” “In My Bed,” “How Deep Is Your Love,” “Beauty, and “These Are the Times” solidified Dru Hill as one of the top quartets during late ’90s and 2000s.

Sisqo then launched his solo career in 1999 and continued to rule the R&B charts by his lonesome. When Unleash the Dragon dropped, I pleaded with my mother to pick up the album while I was at school. His debut album hosts Billboard hits “Got to Get It,” “Thong Song,” “Incomplete” and songs that should’ve been singles like “Your Love Is Incredible,” “Is Love Enough?” and “How Can I Love U 2Nite.”

His second album, Return of the Dragon, wasn’t a big Billboard hit, unfortunately. His sophomore effort still had bangers like the lead single “Can I Live?” and “Without You,” and the beautiful ballad “Dream.”

Sisqo’s Performances Were Elite

When you talk about Sisqo, you can’t leave out his performances. My young eyes would be glued to the TV as I recorded on my VCR when Sisqo hit the stage. With his dragon-adorned microphone, he would sing his heart out while showing off some acrobatics as well. Mastering choreography that consists of backflips, cartwheels and spins while singing all in one performance is no easy task. His showmanship is top-tier.

His features were just as unforgettable. When he lent his vocals to Mya’s “All About Me,” DMX’s “What These B****** Want?,” and Lil’ Kim’s “How Many Licks?” they turned to gold, literally.

In case you aren’t familiar with the B-more rep’s musical prowess, here are 15 times Sisqo snatched our souls.

1. How Deep Is Your Love?