The two Buckingham Palace staffers who alleged Meghan Markle bullied them during her time as a royal have “rescinded” their claims, according to the epilogue of a royal biography titled Finding Freedom.

Only days before Megan and Harry’s revealing interview with Oprah was televised this past March, The London Time alleged that the Duchess of Sussex had been bullying members of Buckingham Palace while she was still an official member of the royal family.

Meghan and Harry had left their posts as working members of the royals back in January 2020.

The Times piece cited emails it had obtained — one of which was written by the Sussexes’ former Communications Director Jason Knauf, who contacted Kensington Palace Private Secretary Simon Case in October 2018, about Meghan’s alleged conduct.

Finding Freedom’s authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand detailed that Knauf told Case in that particular email that he was “very concerned” about Meghan’s behavior and that the Duchess was “able to bully two PAs out of the household in the past year.”

E! further detailed a portion of Knaff’s email to Case. It read:

“The treatment of [name redacted] was totally unacceptable — The Duchess seems intent on always having someone in her sights. She is bullying [name redacted] and seeking to undermine her confidence. We have had report after report from people who have witnessed unacceptable behaviour towards [name redacted].”

The Times noted that as things escalated, Buckingham Palace’s Head of Human Resources, Samantha Carruthers, was also looped in about Meghan’s alleged bullying.

At that time, Insider reported that a spokesperson for Meghan stated that the two reports released by The Times were “a calculated smear campaign based on misleading and harmful misinformation,” and that Meghan and Harry’s camp was “disappointed to see this defamatory portrayal of The Duchess of Sussex given credibility by a media outlet.”

In the recently re-released version of their book — which came out on Aug. 30 — Scobie and Durand shared that their sources “confirmed that upon the discovery of Jason’s email, two of the individuals mentioned in the email asked for any allegations made to HR about their experiences with Meghan be rescinded.”

Finding Freedom was initially released in mid-August.

