Martell has a melt down, Carlos brings on the waterworks and Destiny is looking mighty suspect. Part 3 of the Love and Marriage Huntsville reunion was explosive, yet underwhelming. As much as we love this show, we are glad this season is over because we need a break. Let’s talk about it.

A Dark Soul

Carlos asks Destiny and Melody about the fallout of their friendship. According to Melody, she overheard Destiny and Tisha talking about her at the last reunion. Tisha said she told Destiny to check on Melody because she “looked sad” when they talked about Martell impregnating another woman. Judging from Tisha’s previous actions, it appears that she gets great joy from Melody’s pain and public embarrassment. It’s no surprise that Melody questioned Tisha’s concern. According to Tisha, she cares about Melody although she has a “dark soul.”

Destiny agreed with the dark soul sentiment. When asked why, Destiny said that Melody made her out to be “broke and needy.” Destiny is referring to the time when Melody gifted her friend $5000 when she fell upon rough times. This is after Destiny accused her of not being a good friend. Carlos believes the real issue is because Melody accused Destiny of being “too chummy” with Martell. Mel admitted she had some side eyes for her former friend when she constantly had Martell’s name in her mouth. When the ladies talked on the phone, Destiny would often say: “hold on, that’s your ex calling me on the other line.”

Yeah, that’s weird.

Melody also mentions that Destiny called Martell at “1 and 5 in the morning.”

“Is that when you hacked his phone?” Destiny asks.

According to Martell, Melody hacked his phone. But the former Mrs. Holt says it was the other way around. Martell claims that his answering service accidentally sent his calls to Melody’s phone. We never got clarity on the alleged hacking, but it is clear is that the MaDonni store owner felt comfortable enough to call Martell in the wee hours of the morning. Destiny claims she knew Martell since she was 15-years-old. This is news to Melody; she had never met her husband’s “friend” until she was casted on the show.

Destiny also claims that she didn’t cut Martell off for cheating on his wife because if she did, she would have to cut Mel off for “doing the same thing.”

Whoa.

Melody admits being with another man while still being married to Martell. It was after she filed for divorce and after learning that her husband impregnated his mistress. Nice try, Destiny.

Coparenting

The former Mr. and Mrs. Holt are in the midst of a custody battle. Martell is seeking full custody of his children because he “doesn’t want another man raising our children.”

“Even if it’s their uncle? Carlos King asks.

According to Martell, Melody didn’t meet her brother until she was a teen so therefore he doesn’t trust him with the children. After facing accusations of being homophobic, the Inest Wine founder made it clear that it had nothing to do with Melody’s brother being gay. Martell went on to say that Melody has allowed 24 people to care for their children. She denies these allegations.

Melody is booked and busy and Martell is not. This custody battle seems more like a jealousy driven control tactic.

We then see a montage of clips where Martell talks about missing his wife. The father is seething as he watches along. Someone asks him if he is okay and he angrily replies: “I’m good.“

The audience doesn’t see what happens next but it seems that it was ugly.

In the next scene, Carlos King breaks down in tears. He tells Martell that he is very concerned for him.

“I think you’re sad.” King says.

Carlos believes Martell’s “outburst” is because he’s still in love with Melody and he’s hurting because she left him. Mr. Holt admitted to missing his family.

Carlos then turns his attention to Melody. According to King, successful women can get so caught up in achieving their goals that they may neglect their men.

“The more you rise, the more you need to hold your husband down,“ The reality show producer proclaims.

Sis literally created lucrative space for her husband in her businesses— including this show. If that’s not “holding your husband down” I don’t know what is. The mompreneur says she cooked, cleaned and tended to her families needs while running her business. She did say that she could have listened more to Martell, but she doesn’t believe there was anything she could have done to make her husband be faithful to her.

Oh Baby

Tiffany and Louis Whitlow join the group on stage. They talk about Louis’ complaints of not getting any nookie. Mr. Whitlow says this only went on for a few weeks and the couple have worked out their nasty time issues. Tiffany announced that she is pregnant. It’s a boy who will be named Ace. We look forward to meeting baby Ace next season. Congratulations to the Whitlows.

Kimmi

The show ends on a bittersweet note. Kimmi has completed seven rounds of chemotherapy with 13 more to go. She will undergo surgery and radiation as part of her treatment. Carlos broke into tears again when it was revealed that he lost his mother to breast cancer. Both he and Kimmi feel it is important to share her journey to inspire others. Kimmi reminds us that Black women are twice as likely to die of breast cancer than their white counterparts. She expressed the importance of getting regular mammograms along with ultrasounds. We are grateful to Kimmi for sharing her story and reminding us to prioritize our health.

Real life update: Kimmi has completed her chemo and we love that for her. We wish her well in her recovery.

Unlike most reality show reunions, there were no group hugs, toasts or disingenuous promises to mend broken relationships.

Season 6 should be interesting.

