Mary J. Blige is going on tour but she wants her fans to do more than sing along with her. The Yonkers-bred songstress is partnering with Hologic, a medical tech company that focuses on women’s health, for her Good Morning Gorgeous Tour. Hologic and Blige have teamed up to encourage women to get their breast screenings early.

“We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with Mary J. Blige as the presenting sponsor for her Good Morning Gorgeous tour,” Hologic chairman, president and CEO Steve MacMillan said in a statement. “As a global leader in women’s health, we’re committed to emphasizing the lifesaving importance of preventive screenings and the annual Well Woman exam. Mary’s voice is a powerful way to reach millions of women.”

Mary J. Blige was the first person to star in Hologic’s first ever “Her Health is Her Wealth” commercial during the SuperBowl as well.

Queen Naija and H.E.R are joining the Queen Of Hip-Hop Soul for this tour run, which kicks off Sept.17. For their 23-city stretch, they will be performing in Brooklyn, Charlotte, Greensboro, Philadelphia, Oakland, Las Vegas, St. Louis, Cincinnati and more. The finale will be on Oct. 29 in Atlantic City.

The “Rent Money” singer said she wants to bring awareness among Black women about the importance of getting early mammogram screenings.

“I had an aunt who died of breast cancer. My grandmother died from cervical cancer and another aunt died of lung cancer,” she said during a “Screening the System: A Dialogue on Bias and Breast Health panel hosted by Hologic. “Nobody spoke about it at home. That’s why they ended up in the hospital with two weeks to live, and NOW we’re talking about it. I know this is happening in a lot of African American homes, and that’s why we need to talk about it.”

Tickets for the Good Morning Gorgeous Tour are on presale June 15 and will be available to the general public on June 17.