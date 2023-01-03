MadameNoire Featured Video

After calling out his father on social media, Romeo Miller has made amends with Master P. In his first post of the new year, he shared that on New Year’s Eve, he and his dad had a heart-to-heart and he was able to forgive him.

“Today, December 31st, me and my father @masterp had very hard conversations; ironically outside in the rain, but in order for any generation to grow, that communication has to be had and reciprocated on both sides. The good, the bad, and the ugly. No matter the journey ahead, our family can truly begin to heal and I believe many others will use our story as an example to learn from. What a way to close the year! Vivre (live) l’amour (love) et pardonner (forgive).”

Romeo Miller had choice words for his father after he shared a post about mental health awareness after Stephen “tWitch” Boss committed suicide. He accused him of “avoiding his own children’s struggle with suicide and depression” but showing empathy to tWitch, who he never knew. Miller’s sister, Tytyana Miller, died of a fentanyl overdose back in May. She was 29 years old.

The Growing Up Hip-Hop star went on to say that he would do anything to bring his family back together, even if it takes going to social media.

In order to be used, you have to be willing to be misunderstood and humiliated sometimes. Noah was mocked for building the boat, Jairus showed us that sometimes we have to be willing to walk through the dead places so that God could show us how he can use every situation, no one ever thought little David could defeat the giant, and we all know the mistreatment of Jesus. My point, I’m willing to fall on my sword for mines! It was never about parent vs child, or this false narrative or that, it was about doing whatever had to be done for the growth of my family.

Master P Says He’s ‘Taking Self-Accountability’

Miller ended the post with a dedication to his late sister “#ForTyty,” the caption read. Master P also took to his Instagram to post the flick of him and his son sharing similar sentiments.

“I’m growing, taking self-accountability and educating my family and the next generation. Love takes growth and forgiveness. Seek God first, and everything else will fall into place. @romeomiller and to all of my kids We All We Got!”