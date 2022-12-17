MadameNoire Featured Video

The death of Stephen “tWitch” Boss left many of us with heavy hearts. We got acquainted with this his cheerful personality on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and then fell in love with his choreography challenges with his wife Allison Holker. Behind that big smile, there was pain that led to him committing suicide. His grandfather, Eddy Boss, said he didn’t see any warning signs before his death.

‘He was the same happy-go-lucky person that he’s always been. We had no indication that anything was out of the ordinary,” he told Daily Mail about their last conversation.

Boss went on to share how heartbroken the family is over this sudden loss.

“He was a very humble, generous person. He brought light into everybody’s lives. We’re completely devastated right now. All I can say is he was a beautiful person that contributed so much to this world and to everyone he met in a positive way. We miss him dearly and we’re hurting tremendously.”

Now that Boss is gone, his grandfather and other loved ones are left with questions.

“Every word has meaning,” he continued. “His last words to me were a simple text that says “I love you Dad-Dad.” Our question is why? Where did it come from?”

According to TMZ, Boss left a suicide note behind. In the note, he spoke “ambiguously” about past struggles he has experienced without going into details.

Police found the note with Boss at a motel less than a mile from his home. Los Angeles police confirmed that his death is a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

On Dec. 13, Holker went to the LAPD to report Boss missing. She reportedly told police that he had left home on Dec.12 without his car and wasn’t answering the phone. According to police, when Boss arrived at the motel, he put his phone on airplane mode.

Boss left behind his three children with Holker. He was 40-years-old.