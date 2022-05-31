MadameNoire Featured Video

Master P and his family have just suffered a terrible loss. The New Orleans native announced via social media that his daughter Tytyana has died. She was 29-years-old.

According to TMZ, 911 was called around 2:30 a.m on May 28 to a San Fernando Valley home where Tytyana Miller was found dead. Her cause of death has not been revealed; however, Master P did mention that mental illness and addiction need to be addressed during times like this in his post.

“Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana. We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve,” he wrote on Instagram. “We appreciate all of the prayers love and support. Mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can’t be afraid to talk about. With God, we will get through this.”

Her older brother Romeo Miller also shared a tribute via social media and asked for privacy during this devastating time.

“Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my little sister Tytana,” he wrote. “We appreciate all of the prayers, love, and support, and although this is sad times, I’m forever grateful for the memories I did have with my amazing sister. Love on your loved ones, life is short.”

He added, “The silver lining, I know she’s in a way better place and finally at peace. God Bless.”

Tytyana Miller apparently struggled with substance abuse. She appeared on Growing Up Hip Hop back in 2016 and during her scene Master P and Miller encouraged her to go to rehab.