Tory Lanez’s jail call to Kelsey Harris has leaked, just a week after the rapper was convicted of shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

According to XXL, somehow a YouTuber named Nique at Nite obtained audio from Lanez’s jail call to Kelsey Nicole Harris after he was taken into custody following the shooting in July 2020. Sounding distressed and regretful, the Toronto native calls Harris to check in on her and Megan.

“Ya’ll got out safe and everything, yall good?” he asks Harris, to which she responds, “Megan’s still in the hospital. I’m outside the hospital.” The rapper then begins to repeatedly ask for the name of the hospital that Megan was taken to for treatment.

Harris replies, “Cedar.”

Tory Lanez apologizes frantically throughout the entire call

With regret in his voice, Lanez begins to apologize over and over, presumably for shooting the Houston femcee. The rapper claimed he was too drunk and didn’t realize what he was doing.

“Bruh, I know [Megan] prolly never, ever gonna talk to me ever again, but, I just want you to know, bruh, I was just so fuckin’ drunk that I ain’t even know what the fuck was going on,” he continues.

“I ain’t even know what the fuck was goin’ on, like, deadass. I ain’t never do some shit like that. I just… so fuckin’ drunk, n***a, I didn’t even understand what the fuck was going on. Regardless, though, that’s not gonna make anything right, and it’s not gonna make my actions right. I’m just deeply sorry, bruh. I never even move like that. I never move like that at all.”

Harris lets out a sigh before responding, “I don’t know. There’s a lot… There’s a lot that happened, but…”

Midway through her sentence, Lanez cuts Harris off. “A whole lot. I feel like… I feel crazy. But in the state… Like, what happened happened, I can’t take it back but I’m just telling you I’m sorry,” he says in the leaked clip.

“I think I was just too drunk. When I got to the house, I assure you, all the top n****s, they gave me like five shots off the door. I was outta there.”

The rapper later admits that he did not remember what led up to the argument between him, Meg and Harris.

“I don’t even remember what we was even arguing about.” Harris chimes in, “Yeah, I don’t… I was already fucked up by the time you got there.”

Before the call ends, Lanez asks Harris to call his security so that they can figure out a way to bail him out of jail. Harris mentioned that Meg’s team was already trying to figure out a way to spin the story before the news about the assault leaked to the public.

Sounding fearful, Lanez worried that the shooting would impact him negatively.

“Regardless if I get out of here today or not bro, I just want to let y’all know I’m sorry. I’d never did that shit if I wasn’t that drunk,” he says before the call ends.

Social media reacts to the leaked audio

After the audio leaked online, social media lit up with reactions. Supporters of Megan Thee Stallion used the opportunity to clap back at all of the naysayers that doubted the “WAP” rapper’s testimony.

“Me listening to that jail call of Tory Lanez and Kelsey and looking at y’all that tried to defend him,” one Twitter user wrote. “Now y’all should feel dumb as hell like him.”

Another person commented:

“How dumb do you have to be to know that jail calls are recorded, still admit to a crime in it, and then spend the next two years leading a hate train for the woman you shot and pretending you did nothing to her? sentence tory lanez to life. kelsey’s ass too.”

A third Twitter user highlighted how misogynoir worked in Lanez’s favor, even though he initially doubted that he would receive support from fans after the incident.

“The saddest part of the Tory Lanez jail call is him being so certain that he would get all the backlash cause even he couldn’t fathom why Megan the victim would get any…but misogynoir worked,” the post read.

As MADAMENOIRE previously reported, Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was convicted Dec. 23 of shooting Megan Thee Stallion. The 30-year-old star was charged with assault with a semiautomatic firearm, discharging a firearm with gross negligence and having a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

Lanez’s frantic jail call served as a crucial piece of evidence throughout the turbulent trial. Prosecutors wondered why Lanez would express regret if he was in fact innocent of shooting Meg that night in the Hollywood Hills. There was also Harris’ text message following the incident, where she confessed to Lanez shooting the Grammy award-winning Hip-Hop star.

Tory Lanez’s sentence hearing is set for Jan. 27, 2023. He faces up to 22 years in prison and deportation to his native Canada.

