Yung Joc had a few words to say regarding the current down turn in DaBaby’s career. The Atlanta rapper and reality TV star attributed misogynoir as a key factor to the Dababy’s less than stellar popularity. Joc warned that disrespecting and mistreating women will backfire if the majority of your fan base is made up of women.

As MADAMENOIRE recently reported, Dababy has been in the news for not-so-good reasons. Everything from his conflicts with DaniLeigh and Meg the Stallion to giving away free concert tickets at the Cheesecake Factory.

The rapper of “It’s Goin’ Down” told VladTv, “Homie gonna give your a** a show, and homie can rap. The man can rap. He makes good music,” said Yung Joc. “There’s some things that went against him.”

Those “things” are alleging to having relations with Meg the Stallion, and airing out his dirty laundry on a Instagram spat with his child’s mother. Joc continued to say, “You always gotta remember, man, that like being in a position of being an entertainer, if you’re fan base is more women, when it starts looking like you’re a womanizer and you don’t care about women or you’ll go against them women… that s***’s gonna stick with them.”

The 42-year-old said, “One of the last things that he did that possibly ticked off his fanbase – the women in this culture – is out the blue saying he f**** Meg Thee Stallion, it was like, ‘Huh?’ Even dudes was like, ‘Damn, why’d you do that? What made that boy say that?'”

After finding that DaBaby was offering tickets BOGO and still had no sales from an event in Birmingham, the media lost their minds. DaBaby allegedly visited the Cheesecake Factory and gave away free tickets to both employees and customers. Even then, some of those workers were said to have turned down his offer.

The Love & Hip Hop Star wrapped the conversation by saying, “This just gonna be a case of perseverance. He’s gotta persevere through this storm.” Insinuating that DaBaby’s career isn’t quite over yet, he just has a few hurdles to jump over.

