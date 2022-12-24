MadameNoire Featured Video

Megan Thee Stallion has been the main topic of several conversations since the trial began over the alleged July 2020 shooting. Candace Owens, who has an unpopular opinion most times, called out those criticizing Meg but not accusing convicted shooter Tory Lanez. Owens was passionate about her support for Megan and her zero tolerance for snitch culture.

Now, I know we live in a world where violence is our words and silence is violence. This is real violence. This is real physical violence. The worst kind of violence that you can ever imagine between a man and a woman. You are talking about someone who just shot a person. So what happens next? Well there’s a lot of speculation, articles ran, people didn’t know what happened, but I’ll tell you what happened online. Megan was mocked by women and men alike, particularly in Black culture. They couldn’t believe that this situation happened, they think it’s funny maybe that she got shot in the foot and had to get surgery performed. You’re not seeing a whole bunch of people that are calling Tory Lanez out for this violence. No.

Candace Owens also expressed being appalled at the different accounts due to people not wanting to “snitch.”

“This woman is a victim. Something happened in that car. I don’t think she shot herself in the foot and decided to go to the hospital, but it’s amazing what then transpired right because of this let’s call ‘no snitching culture.'”

When Kelsey Harris, Meg’s ex-best friend, testified, she recanted her statements that she made to police after the shooting. In the caption of the clip, Owens empathized with the “Plan B” rapper, a side we don’t always see from her.

“Megan Thee Stallion has credibly accused Tory Lanez of shooting her in the foot,” she wrote.

“She turned down hush money and has been stabbed in the back by her friends. Instead of getting showered with support, Megan was mocked. I can’t imagine what it would be like to be in her position.”

The jury, which consists of seven women and five men, found Lanez guilty on the three counts: discharging a firearm with gross negligence, assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

Take a look at the 9-minute clip from the Candace Owens podcast below.