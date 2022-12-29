MadameNoire Featured Video

Joycelyn Savage did not recently welcome her first child with R. Kelly despite previous claims circulating online in late December.

Despite being estranged from his daughter for years, Joycelyn’s father Timothy Savage took to Instagram to deny the rumors in several posts shared this week.

Timothy emphasized that it’s been months since Joycelyn’s made any public statements — and that those sharing false reports about her are doing her a disservice.

“These people are evil, cruel people to take a horrible situation and try to make some profit off of it,” he told his Instagram followers.

“My daughter has been hidden away from everyone, due to the circumstances. And it’s not right. If it was the case that my daughter had a child, [she] would come forth and be happy about it,” Timothy added.

“But as we both know, my daughter has not responded.”

RELATED CONTENT: “R. Kelly’s ‘I Admit It’ LP Snatched Off Of All Streaming Platforms”

Kelly Also Denies Joycelyn Savage Birthed His Child

Kelly also denied that Joycelyn birthed their child in a rare interview the singer gave from behind bars.

“Hell naw! She didn’t have a child,” Kelly told radio host Rick Party.

“I can just say Joycelyn is my fiancée and I love her and she loves me, and we’re together. She is not in my case, none of that. She’s not against me,” the disgraced singer added.

Play

Joycelyn claimed to be carrying Kelly’s child via IVF (in vitro fertilization) in her book Love and Joy of Robert, released earlier this year.

Joycelyn said she learned she was pregnant the day after Kelly was sentenced to serve 30 years in prison for charges including racketeering, bribery, coercion, enticement and sex trafficking.

Kelly’s lawyer Jennifer Bonjean denied Joycelyn was pregnant shortly after the latter shared her news.

Read more below.

RELATED CONTENT: “R. Kelly’s Lawyer Says Joycelyn Savage Isn’t Pregnant”