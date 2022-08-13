MadameNoire Featured Video

On August 13, Joycelyn Savage revealed that she is pregnant by R.Kelly in her new book that was released, Love and Joy of Robert. Kelly’s lawyer Jennifer Bonjean said this claim is false. In a statement to TMZ, Bonjean said that Savage “is certainly not pregnant with R.Kelly’s child.” She also said Savage’s book is not a tell-all.

In the book, Joycelyn Savage said she found out she was pregnant a day after R. Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison after being convicted of racketeering, kidnapping and violating the Mann Act. Prior to finding out that she was pregnant, she said Kelly had sent an engagement ring to her home. She currently lives in one of Kelly’s condos.

“It was a happy day but an incomplete time in my life. Today I am grateful to God for giving me the most precious gift,” she said about her pregnancy in her book. “Robert is extremely excited about the news that I am having a baby and feels sad that Robert will not be able to be here with us.”

Despite what the lawyer said, Savage said her 11-page book was cleared by Kelly and his team.

“Yes, Robert approved the book and his team has read it through,” she told The New York Post. “I wanted pictures of us at concerts, at his house, and lying down together. I told them I wanted exactly what happened,” she said. “However, there were moments I didn’t include in this book because I wanted to have a happy ending and story with Robert. I live in one of Robert’s condos and am working on my next book, which will reveal a lot about him that has been tampered by the media. Many secrets.”

The 26-year-old opened up about when she met Kelly when she was 19-years-old. She said she was determined to get backstage at his concert and she was successful. After meeting, Kelly promised to help her launch her music career.

She was worried about missing college classes but Kelly encouraged her to live with him and work on her music. After living with him, she said he brought her “whory” clothes and told her to call him Daddy. They then began to engage in sexual activities nightly, she wrote.

Savage has adamantly denied that Kelly is a sexual predator that recruits teenage girls and boys so he can commit sex crimes. But in her book, she recalled seeing girls who were “strangely young” backstage while on tour with him. Savage also said she has seen Kelly engaging in sexual acts with girls who look too young.

One of those girls moved in with her and Kelly and she said they got close.

“After living with Robert for a few months, I didn’t like him for what he turned into, but me and the other girl became closer over time, and I promise to always be there for each other no matter what the scenario, well I thought,” Savage wrote.

She said the girl, Azriel Clary, later began to act “bipolar” and smeared her name on social media.

While working on music, she was often compared to the late Aaliyah, whom Kelly married when she was 15 and he was 27.

“Robert started to call me ‘his sexy little Aaliyah’ or sometimes just ‘Aaliyah’ but I would have to remind him that I’m Joy,” she wrote.

Savage’s accounts echoed what many heard in Lifetime’s Surviving R. Kelly. She went on to discuss him making her perform sexual acts and said one in particular made her want to vomit.

“It turned me off, but he bought whatever I wanted if I did that for him,” she said.

After some time, she started to see a darker side of Kelly.

“As much as he wanted me to become his Aaliyah, he was afraid of losing me, which led to him become extremely demanding, obsessive over me, and [unable] to let me leave his sight at all.”

Love and Joy of Robert is available on Amazon.