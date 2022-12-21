MadameNoire Featured Video

Joe Budden issued an apology to Megan thee Stallion after sharing that he wasn’t fond of her on The Joe Budden Podcast. In his apology, he said he got checked by other women on his comments about the Houston hottie.

“I’m apologizing to Meg,” Budden said on the most recent episode.

“Meg, the people that love her, her handlers, her team, the people that have to support her through what has to be an exhausting trial. I listened back. I got a few phone calls from women that I love and appreciate and admire. I’m apologizing for the careless manner in which I joked about her mental health. That didn’t sit right with my soul and my spirit… That’s not funny because whether you believe her or don’t believe her, can you afford to be wrong? And the answer’s no.”

He shared that he didn’t like the “Her” rapper while analyzing the ongoing case around the July 2020 shooting with DJ Akademiks.

“I stand in my dislike for the girl,” he said. “Personally, I’ve seen this woman do horrible things to some really great people that I have longstanding relationships with in this industry, so I’m biased. You can’t just treat my friends and people I f*** with and people I’ve seen in this game for 15 years a certain way.”

He added, “I’m talking about her and what she’s chosen to do professionally. I want to be clear, I don’t know her as a person; she could be amazing. But there’s a lot to deal with when you sign and a lot happens fast.”

Budden said he was worried about his comments and how they would affect her due to the “hate train” against her right now.

“That part was very tough for me to listen to. I almost couldn’t sleep. What if something happens to her?”

On an episode of Cocktails With Queens, Vivica A. Fox sounded off on Budden for “hating on” Megan thee Stallion.

“Y’all mad cause girls right now is ruling rap,” she said. “It’s just driving y’all crazy that the sisters is just ruling and taking numbers and can tell y’all ’bout yourself and look sexy with it. It’s a new day! But if you wanted some attention, to be honest with you, I think that’s the wrong one to try and get it from. Because it’s really coming out. Facts are finally coming out after so many years of this trial being long awaited that she was, in fact, shot.”

Budden wasn’t bothered by her comments and simply wrote “Lol” in response to the clip on Twitter.

Take a look at what Vivica said below.