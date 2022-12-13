On Dec. 12, opening statements for Tory Lanez’s shooting trial kicked off, and prosecutors from both Lanez team and Megan Thee Stallion’s side shared a number of shocking details about the ongoing investigation.
According to TMZ, lawyers for Meg claimed Tory shot at her five times after they left a pool party at Kylie Jenner’s house in the Hollywood Hills in July 2020. They also said that the Houston femcee suffered from gunshot wounds in both feet. Kelsey Nicole, Megan’s former bestfriend, was also present at the time of the incident.
During the fiery courtroom session, prosecutors said the trio entered a black SUV with a man named Jauquan Smith after they left the party. Smith drove Tory to the event and brought a 9mm handgun.
Prosecutors allege that the violent assault occurred after Meg insulted the Canadian rapper’s musical skills, calling him a “beautiful artist” as they were riding in the vehicle. After Megan dissed Tory, she asked to be let out of the car. According to the prosecution, Jauquan pulled over to let Meg and her ex-bestie Kelsey exit, and that’s when Tory allegedly fired the gun, shouting “dance bitch” as he pulled the trigger.
Following the incident, Tory sent several text messages apologizing to Meg for the shooting. Prosecutors argued that the text messages should serve as evidence of the 30-year-old rapper’s admission to carrying out the attack. Meg’s team also highlighted that Tory tested positive for gunshot residue when investigators inspected the gun. Kelsey and three other people at the scene also tested positive, Buzz Feed reported.
Here’s what Tory Lanez’ defense team had to say
Tory’s defense team came to the courtroom with a different account of events that lead up to the shooting. They argued that Tory did not pull the trigger. In fact, the rapper’s law team allege Meg’s ex-friend Kelsey fired the gun.
George Mgdesyan, Lanez’s attorney, claimed Megan and Kelsey were arguing with each other in the back seat in a “jealousy-fueled” rage. The law official suggests that Kelsey was mad at Meg for stealing her boyfriends in the past. He alleged the “WAP” rapper had a questionable dating pattern, noting how the star was once romantically linked to celebs like DaBaby and basketball player Ben Simmons. He also claimed Tory and Megan were in a sexual relationship during the incident, although she has denied those claims in previous interviews.
Further into his opening statement, Mgdesyan argued that Tory’s DNA wasn’t on the gun. He said the “Talk to Me” rapper was wearing a swimsuit during the alleged incident and had no where to store the gun in question. He also argued that Tory only tested positive for gunshot residue because he tried to take the gun away from Kelsey.
The heated court case ended with an eyebrow raising testimony from LAPD officer Sandra Cabral. Cabral is the officer who pulled over the vehicle Megan and Tory were riding in. Cabral said that Kelsey had blood and scratches on her right leg along with a ripped strap on the left side of her bathing suit when she encountered the trio.
