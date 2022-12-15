MadameNoire Featured Video

Tory Lanez’s shooting trial revved up on Dec. 14 with the long-awaited testimony from Kelsey Nicole Harris, Megan Thee Stallion’s former best friend, who was with her during the night of the 2020 shooting. Harris is a key witness in the investigation, as she was with Meg and Tory inside the vehicle before the incident took place, but many people online have questioned the loyalty between the two Houston natives, as their friendship has appeared to dwindle due to the alleged assault.

During an interview with Rolling Stone in June, Meg accused her ex-friend Harris of meeting with Tory Lanez after the shooting occurred. The “WAP” rapper also claimed that Harris accepted money from the embattled Hip-Hop star to remain silent about the shooting.

In the months leading up to the trial, Meg and Harris have fought several times on social media sharing different accounts of what happened before the assault. During Wednesday’s trial, Harris finally shared her version of what occurred, but details surrounding the incident still remain unclear.

Here’s what happened during the fiery courtroom session:

Kelsey Nicole Harris pleads the fifth

Before she opened up about the events that transpired, Harris invoked her fifth amendment right, protecting herself against self-incrimination, Variety reported. She was also granted immunity — a common legal tactic that protects a witness from having the prosecution use their statements or any evidence discovered from their account against them.

During questioning with Deputy District Attorney Kathy Ta, Harris invoked her fifth amendment right when she was asked whether Lanez threatened to shoot her. Ta played a recording from a September interview that she conducted with Harris, where she alleged Lanez threatened to shoot her as they were driving in the vehicle. Harris confirmed that she made the claims during their September interview.

Harris gave a “blurry” account of Meg and Tory’s argument

Throughout her testimony, Harris said she had trouble recalling memories from the incident, as she, Tory and Meg were drinking throughout the night. The social media influencer confirmed that they were invited to a party at Kylie Jenner’s home in the Hollywood Hills. She said everyone was “having fun” at the event, but things took a turn when she noticed there was something “a little off” about Megan.

According to Harris, the argument between Megan and Lanez started shortly after she witnessed the 30-year-old Canadian rapper flirting with Kylie Jenner. Megan asked her to leave the party. The two left with Lanez’s driver but doubled back shortly after Meg realized that she had forgotten her “slipper” at Jenner’s house. Harris alleged that “a fight or something happened” when Meg went back into the party.

During her “blurry” testimony about the assault, Harris said the trio got into the car and that’s when the “argument that took place inside carried on,” but she refused to give more details about the events that transpired.

She admitted to having an intimate relationship with Lanez

When Ta asked Harris if she remembered Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, bringing up his sexual relationship with Megan during the argument, she responded “Yes.” Harris said she was “upset” and “confused” when the rapper revealed the information because she also had an intimate relationship with the Toronto native. “I don’t know what’s going on,” she told the courtroom. “He’s just saying that they had a relationship, they were having a relationship. An argument ensues and just continues. Me and her are arguing about her disloyalty.”

She did not confirm whether she saw Lanez fire the gun

Harris denied accepting hush money from Lanez after the alleged shooting, although Megan claimed that the rapper did offer cash for their silence during her fiery testimony on Dec. 13. Harris did not confirm whether she saw Lanez shoot the gun during the incident.

Lanez’s attorney George Mgdesyan, previously implied to jurors that Harris may have been the suspect behind the trigger during Meg’s roadside assault, but when asked about the allegation, Harris refuted the claims, calling them “ridiculous.” She said that she has suffered from anxiety since the story made headlines. Harris also accused her former friend, Meg of painting her out to be the villain. “She’s painted the picture that I’m this bad person, bad friend, that I took hush money. There are many lies,” Harris added.

Kelsey Nicole Harris will return to the stand today. MADAMENOIRE will continue to follow this story as it unfolds.

RELATED CONTENT: The Hotties Slam DaBaby After He Alleges He Slept With Megan Thee Stallion On New Song ‘Boogeyman”