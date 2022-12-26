MadameNoire Featured Video

Americans throw out a tremendous amount of food year-round, but that waste increases by 25 percent around the holidays, according to data from the United States Environmental Protection Agency, reported on SWTimes. Christmas leftovers wind up in more landfills than they do in Tupperware. Abundance is often a theme of holiday meals. Mountains of mashed potatoes, massive roasts, a whole pie to every individual guest…it’s a lot. And while it makes for a beautiful social media post, much of it goes in the trash.

If you’re looking for ways to reduce your holiday waste and want to learn clever ways to repurpose leftovers, here are ways to turn those Christmas leftovers into delicious Christmas brunch dishes.

Veggie Frittata

Find yourself with more leftover roasted veggies than you know what to do with? Get a bunch of eggs, cream and shredded cheese, and make a frittata in the oven. You can finely chop the vegetables and fold them into the egg mix for a colorful and healthy, protein-packed brunch dish. (Pro tip: you can also toss leftover stuffing into this frittata for a kick of carbs).