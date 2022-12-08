MadameNoire Featured Video

As Tory Lanez awaits trial, another charge has been brought against him. The “Broke In A Minute” rapper now faces a charge of discharging a firearm with gross negligence on Dec. 5, according to Rolling Stone. If he is convicted, Lanez, born Daystar Peterson, can be sentenced to six years in prison and also deported.

He has already pled guilty to one felony count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded gun, having an unregistered firearm in a vehicle and inflicting great bodily injury.

Since he was charged, the Toronto native shared what he said is his final tweet.

“I’m going to leave this here one more time …and watch how it ages … NO WEAPON FORMED AGAINST ME SHALL PROSPER … AND EVERY TONGUE THAT RISES AGAINST ME IN JUDGEMENT SHALL BE CONDEMNED u sit and watch now …. And don’t ever question the GOD I serve again . This is my last tweet.”

Social Media Got Jokes

Instagram is having a time with Lanez’ last tweet. Black Twitter is savage in its criticism of Black news, and surely a response to Lanez’ action is par for the course:

Tory Lanez Was Taken Off House Arrest

Despite the efforts of prosecutors, Tory Lanez was taken off of house arrest.

“I will terminate the house arrest at this point,” Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge David Herriford said according to Rolling Stone. “The main reason is that during trial, it’s difficult to have a client who’s not accessible. I’m doing this mainly for the trial preparation aspect.”

Lanez was placed on house arrest after an alleged confrontation between him and August Alsina in Chicago back in September. After Alsina ignored Lanez when he tried to greet him, Alsina alleged that Lanez attacked him and shared photos of his bloodied lip, elbow and bruised knee. Lanez denied that he was the culprit behind the assault.

“I don’t even know what this kid is talking about,” he told DJ Akademiks. “Like, I don’t know if he is doing a promo—I don’t know what that n***a is talking about.”

