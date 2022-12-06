MadameNoire Featured Video

Tory Lanez has been released from house arrest despite prosecutors’ efforts to stop it. Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge David Herriford lifted his house arrest as jury selection started from his trial for allegedly shooting Megan thee Stallion.

“I will terminate the house arrest at this point,” Herriford said according to Rolling Stone. “The main reason is that during trial, it’s difficult to have a client who’s not accessible. I’m doing this mainly for the trial preparation aspect.”

Prosecutor Kathy Ta alleged that the “Jerry Sprunger” singer has tried to intimidate witnesses before. Ta added that once the trial starts, witnesses might be fearful about being “in reach of him.” Ta had hoped the judge would rule that Lanez, born Daystar Peterson, would have to continue to wear his ankle monitor, but Herriford ruled he could take that off as well.

Tory Lanez’ lawyer George G. Mgdesyan denied claims that his client ever bribed or intimidated anyone as he fought to have the ankle monitor removed. Megan thee Stallion claimed he offered her hush money after the alleged shooting.

“She says that my client told her to lie and offered her money because he’s on probation and didn’t want to get arrested. My client has never been on probation,” Mgdesyan said in court. “If he’s required to have a monitor on his ankle in front of jurors, I think it’s just punitive. It doesn’t serve any purpose. If he’s going to dissuade a witness, all probation is going to know is where he is. It doesn’t mean he can’t meet with that person.”

Tory Lanez Was Placed On House Arrest In August

Tory Lanez was placed on house arrest in October after being accused of assaulting August Alsina while they were on tour together.

“Peterson was placed on house arrest today by the court starting Monday until his trial date as a result of his alleged altercation with August Alsina,” a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office told The Los Angeles Times.

While walking through a hallway in opposite directions after a Chicago concert in September, Lanez tried to greet Alsina, who ignored him. This allegedly led to a verbal and then physical altercation. Alsina then shared photos of his bloodied and bruised face, knee and elbow on social media. He also shared his account of what happened in the caption.

As I’m exiting the building after the show last night, A 4’11 sized leprechaun ran down on me w/ 8 oversized security nigxas, whom I greeted each individually upon their walk up as they tried to press me. Whole time, I’m one deep. No security. Tory continues to ask w/ a broken ego why I didn’t dap him up, I go on to tell him.. I was a fan of him and didn’t understand him speaking on my business publicly In the past, because I don’t know him or ever met him until last night. So when he spoke it caught me off guard because of his past actions, i assumed he didn’t like me, that’s all.

