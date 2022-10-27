MadameNoire Featured Video

Tory Lanez has been placed on house arrest until his upcoming trial against Megan Thee Stallion.

On Oct. 26, court officials slammed the Canadian rapper with the order after allegations about his alleged assault incident with August Alsina surfaced last month.

Prosecutors say Tory Lanez is “a danger to society”

The prosecution filed a motion to have Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, brought into custody without bail because “he is a danger to society” and has a history of “defying court orders.

According to CBS Los Angeles, prosecutors noted how Lanez recently violated court orders not to come within 100 yards of Megan Thee Stallion. They also pointed to some of his recent social media posts aimed at the Houston native.

House arrest for the 30-year-old rapper will begin on Oct. 31 and will last until the start of his trial, which starts Nov. 28.

What happened that night in the Hollywood Hills?

Lanez is facing several hefty charges stemming from his alleged shooting of Megan Thee Stallion in 2020. Officials say the two mega-artists got into a roadside dispute after leaving a party in the Hollywood Hills. Megan, 28, demanded to get out of the car as the tension between the two stars came to a boiling point. According to LAPD Ryan Stogner, as Megan walked out of the vehicle, Lanez, who was allegedly “intoxicated,” shouted “Dance, bitch!” right before pulling the trigger at her foot.

In the criminal complaint, prosecutors said that Lanez “inflicted great bodily” harm on the Grammy-award-winning femcee. He has since been charged with a felony assault and faces a maximum sentence of 23 years if convicted.

Megan The Stallion has been slammed with criticism over the last year due to the incident, with some internet detractors questioning the rapper as to whether she was actually shot by Lanez. Megan opened up about the backlash in a 2020 op-ed for The New York Times.

“The way people have publicly questioned and debated whether I played a role in my own violent assault proves that my fears about discussing what happened were, unfortunately, warranted,” the star wrote.

