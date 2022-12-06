MadameNoire Featured Video

Lil Uzi Vert showed out for JT of the City Girls at the Miami native’s 30th birthday party over the weekend.

Uzi, who hails from Philadelphia, gifted JT a black Rolls-Royce Cullinan truck outside her Comic Con-themed bash.

Footage from Uzi’s surprise reveal of the car, showed JT smiling and fawning over her new ride before giving the “Just Wanna Rock” rapper a hug.

The car’s shiny black exterior sported a big red bow at the front and black and white seats in the interior.

It’s estimated that the whip is priced upwards of $350,000, according to Complex.

“All week I was so nervous about turning this big age, overthinking & afraid of what’s about to happen,” JT penned on Instagram.

“But leave it to my best friend in the whole world to do the most for me!” she said, referencing Uzi, whom she’s been dating since 2019. “I love you & I’m super thankful for you! I’m a hot head sag, a spoiled brat & so much more! But you stick with me! Ahhhhhhh y’all I’m soooooooooo freaking happy & thankful.”

“Uzi the goat,” she additionally praised on Twitter.

JT’s 30th Birthday

Photos shared on the City Girl’s Instagram Stories included reposts of videos and pictures from the party with text written around them saying, “JT’s Comic-Con Birthday Bash.”

Party planner Monica Lashon also shared photos of all the Comic Con-themed décor that made the event special.

JT also posted stunning silver and diamond jewelry she got from the other half of her City Girls duo, rapper Young Miami.

“Caresha iced me out I love my rich a*s sister,” she tweeted, calling Young Miami by her first name.

“I’m still smiling. Like I had the time of my life last night,” JT added, speaking about her party.

See more of her tweets below.

