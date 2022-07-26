MadameNoire Featured Video

Lil Uzi Vert does not play when it comes to their relationship with JT.

Uzi, who recently changed their pronouns to they/them, had to remind a fan that they happily only have eyes for their city girl.

In a clip of their interaction, the “I Know” rapper curved the fan in the nicest way possible over their no-nonsense love and loyalty to JT.

After posing with Uzi for a picture, the fan looked back at the rapper and said, “We cute or whatever,” with a laugh.

When she asked Uzi, “Why are you so shy,” the Luv Is Rage performer said, “Because I have a girlfriend.”

The fan seemingly thought the moment was funny and cute, and the clip ended with a big audible laugh from her.

In text written at the bottom of the video, the online user wrote, “Pls I forgot Uzi was with JT.”

Uzi And JT’s Relationship

The hip-hop celebrity couple has been dating since 2019.

While they went through a brief breakup earlier this year, the two have been spotted together several times this summer.

For example, during the UK’s Wireless Festival, Uzi stood down in the photographers’ pit and proudly documented JT’s time on stage with Yung Miami.

Their cute display of affection came after Uzi asked JT to join them on stage at the Yo Gotti & Friends concert in Memphis.

“Where my baby at?” Uzi asked while on stage. “Bring my wifey out! Come here, baby.”

Relatedly, Uzi and JT rocked the stage at Rolling Loud Miami during different sets this past weekend.

Uzi’s shared on social media earlier this month that their recently dropped EP, Red & White, serves as a teaser ahead of the release of their third solo studio project, The Pink Tape.

