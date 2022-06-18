MadameNoire Featured Video

JT and Lil’ Uzi Vert are still going strong. After a few public hiccups, they have been keeping their love out of the spotlight. Well, that silence about their relationship has been broken.

During a performance at the Summer Smash festival in Chicago, Lil’ Uzi Vert said it’s expensive being with a City Girl.

“I’m like fully in a relationship ” he told the audience. “But you know, it still seems that everyday I’m in the house I gotta give out a rack after a rack after a rack after a rack.”

After the beat to his song “That’s A Rack” dropped, he said “And I love you JT.”

Lil’ Uzi Vert has been dropping racks on JT ever since he met her. On their first date, the “Money Longer” rapper gave her $30,000.

“I had a little Chanel bag and he told me to take as much as you can. I could only fit $30,000, and I was so mad,” JT said on Respectfully Justin. “I don’t want to keep talking because I don’t want it to seem like I’m bragging. I have a good man. I didn’t even know he was a good man. I was f****** with him for almost two years before I found out he was a good man.”

They also took a trip to the Louis Vuitton store on their first date.

For her 29th birthday in 2021, he gifted her with a black McLaren 720S, which costs about $300,000.

“WTF!” she captioned an Instagram photo of the brand new whip. “I love youuuuuu! @liluzivert.”

He also rented out the Nickelodeon Studios Park at the American Dream Mall in New Jersey for around $50,000, TMZ reported. The couple along with 20 friends spent the day there being big kids.

They had a brief breakup back in April but ended up reconciling. After having a spat over an old tweet, JT posted on Instagram, “You know I love you like no one else could.”