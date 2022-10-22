MadameNoire Featured Video

For JT, her relationship with Lil Uzi Vert reflects the saying, “Home is where her heart is.”

The Citys Girls performer opened up about her romance in an interview for PopSugar with Yung Miami, the other half of her rap duo.

Speaking about her relationship with Uzi, a smiling JT said, “It made me a much better person.”

“I feel like I found my home with him, my safe space. Once you find your safe space, you know,” the femcee added.

RELATED CONTENT: “Lil Uzi Vert — Who Only Has Eyes For JT — Curved A Fan Who Got Too Flirty”

JT On Growing Into Her Own

The past few years have been a period of immense growth for The City Girls with touring, hit songs and successful individual ventures for both Miami and JT.

Even still, JT said growing through a difficult time took a toll on her.

“I went through a rough patch in my life last year, when I was very new with myself,” JT explained.

“I didn’t hate myself, but I didn’t understand myself or my transition. It was hard for me to wrap [my mind] around who I was becoming, and I went into this dark-a*s place.”

“I was in a situation where I didn’t really have support, I’ll be honest, because I didn’t tell nobody what was going on,” she added. “So everybody was judging me because they didn’t know what was going on. I had to tap into myself to pull myself out of that.”

The rapper admitted living in New York City during that time wasn’t her speed.

Now, however, she and Uzi share a home in Calabasas.

As one of the most relevant female rappers in the genre, the 29-year-old said she’s aware of the responsibility she has as a role model.”

“I feel like I have to represent that, the struggle,” JT said. A”nd my brown-skin girls, when you not feeling that powerful, not feeling that confident, you are beautiful.”

RELATED CONTENT: “JT Reflects On How Going To Prison Changed Her ‘Completely'”