DaniLeigh has spoken out for the first time since her ex-boyfriend and father of her daughter, DaBaby, publicly humiliated her on Instagram Live. During an interview with Angie Martinez, she spoke about the night he called the police on her and as well as their tumultuous relationship.

The night DaBaby called the police, she said they “were in a really bad place” in their relationship, which lasted three years on-and-off.

“It was wild,” she said about that night. “It was definitely wild. Very selfish being that I just had our baby. It was very selfish.”

One of the things that bothers her the most about the whole fiasco is that their daughter will see that one day.

“It was very triggering, very sad,” the Miami native said. “I wish it didn’t happen because I don’t want my baby to see that later on in life. But she’ll grow to be her own person and to be able to take things in….The only responsibility I have is to raise her to be a strong woman. She’ll feel how she feels, she’s her own person.”

When Martinez asked if the “Bop” rapper apologized regarding that night she replied, “No. He’s just like that though.”

“I live life without regrets as well, but if there was something I could take back or handle differently I would say that. That shows accountability, like that’s maturity. Especially, take away everything else, it’s just like, we have a kid together.”

The “Easy” singer described her and DaBaby’s relationship as “toxic” and addressed him calling her a “side piece” on Instagram Live.

“We had our really good times. We were in love,” she said. “He had his little mess-ups and stuff, so we’d break up for a month and then get back together… We broke up a lot. There were a lot of on-and-offs going on. During that time I definitely wasn’t his side piece. He knows that too.”

Co-parenting for her and DaBaby hasn’t been easy but she said she is learning to manage her emotions during this rough time.

“I feel like its a challenge on my maturity as well so I like it,” the 27-year-old continued. “Obviously the relationship is way different now. You can’t get emotional.”

DaniLeigh has also put out a new song addressing him, titled “Dead to Me,” which is a lead single from her upcoming EP. On the song she sings:

You know you dead to me Never kept your word with what you said to me You know you dead to me I ain’t got no more time for toxic energy, oh, no Momma never liked your a** (On God) Brother wanna fight your a** (So bad) Daddy hate your trifllin’ a**