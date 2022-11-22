MadameNoire Featured Video

August Alsina has shared a new love interest with the world — a man named ZaZa.

Fans are speculating that The Surreal Life star and musician came out of the closet on the show’s series finale, which aired on VH1 on Nov. 21.

While recapping the year he’s experienced post filming, August said his life had become “oddly more surreal.”

“My life has kind of changed drastically. And this show has kind of been a catalyst to that because of the fact that I had so much fear going into this journey,” the artist explained. “So much fear that, I mean, I can feel my hand shaking right now, because of being put outside of my comfort zone.”

“I’m so thankful for the opportunity to be able to use my voice and share my voice on a platform like this, and allow others to see themselves through me,” he continued. “Fear has been the greatest tool of teaching for me in so many ways and this experience has taught me love in so many different forms and facets.”

August Alsina Introduces ZaZa

After explaining how his time on The Surreal Life and after the show shaped his current reality, August noted that there’s a new love in his life.

“And then, what do you know, love showed up – but in a new way,” he told viewers. “I wanna share that and really honor the person that I love and that loves me back and [is] teaching me so much about love and healing. I wanna do that in front of the world because it defies all the constructs that one would say love is supposed to be or love should look like.”

August then gestured to someone out of view before they came into the frame and sat beside him.

Now identified as a man named ZaZa, the two exchanged an embrace and August told him, “I love you.”

While it’s unclear whether the connection between the two is romantic, familial, or friendly, many on social media understood August’s confessional as the singer coming out and publicly embracing a facet of his sexuality.

August currently has a pinned post on his Instagram feed of himself onstage with ZaZa, whose stage name is Zu.

The latter is seemingly an up-and-coming musician whose first single, “2am,” dropped back in June.

The song features August and is a slow, vibey love song.

“ZaZa first performance last night. DC popped the cherry 🍒 it was loveeeeee,” August wrote on Instagram in September. “Thank y’all so much 🤞🏽@iamlazu_.”

