After being quarantined in our own homes, we will be watching a batch of celebrities do the same thing for VH1’s latest reboot. The Surreal Life, a reality show where we watch celebrities live together while engaging in different challenges that of course lead to drama, is coming back for a seventh season. The new cast includes Tamar Braxton, August Alsina, Dennis Rodman, Kim Coles, Frankie Muniz, adult film star Stormy Daniels, wrestler CJ Perry and YouTube star Manny MUA.

“The Surreal Life is known for bringing together some of the biggest names in pop culture and creating many unforgettable moments in reality television,” MTV Entertainment Group’s president of Content and Chief Creative Officer Nina L. Diaz said in a statement. “We are excited to see how this stellar celebrity cast will make captivating television for audiences everywhere.”

Braxton is the most experienced reality star on the cast. She was introduced to us via Braxton Family Values, and was then given her own spin-off show with her former husband Vincent Herbert, Tamar & Vince and was also a cast member on Celebrity Big Brother 2. After getting divorced, she then starred on Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life, where we got a glimpse into her then-relationship with David Adefeso.

Dennis Rodman also has his own reality TV credits. He has been a cast member of The Apprentice, Rehab With Dr. Drew, Sober House With Dr. Drew and Celebrity Mole Yucatan. Kim Coles has one reality show under her belt. In 2005, she was a cast member of Celebrity Fit Club, which documented eight celebrities’ weight loss journeys. August Alsina has been known to be unpredictable so we are excited to see his introduction into reality television.

The Surreal Life spanned six seasons, with two seasons on the WB before switching over to VH1.