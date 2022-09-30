MadameNoire Featured Video

August Alsina addressed a fan’s claims that his appearance has changed drastically throughout the years.

In the tweet, the fan said “I feel like August Alsina never looks the same, every time I see him that’s a different man.”

The “NOLA” singer responded referring to himself in the third person and said he also feels that way.

“August Alsina feels the same way,” he tweeted. “Every time he wakes up, he’s a new shape shift esthetically & spiritually. He somehow thinks this is connected to the [effect] of how the body he’s in processes massive trauma, deals w/ the massive shadow and dreadfully fight to turn it n’to light.”

Alsina has been open about his health struggles. In 2014, he had to have eye surgery to address a health issue that was causing him to go blind. That same year, he collapsed while performing in New York and was in a coma for three days. He also had multiple seizures. Alsina suffers from the autoimmune disease Guillain-Barré syndrome where the liver attacks itself. In 2019, he had to be hospitalized after waking up one day and not being able to walk.

In 2018, he shared in now-deleted Instagram posts that he has a family history of these illnesses.

“I’m sicker than ever & having a hard time accepting what I feel & what the Doctors are saying is most true,” he wrote according to Billboard. “After sitting down and talking with my fathers mother and sister.. They explained to me that sickness & illness runs in my family. My father & grandfather both died of severe illness. But they were FIGHTERS & that’s all that matters. Just ride with me is all I ask.”

During an appearance on Red Table Talk in 2018, he got candid about his health struggles.

“Reality is I’m sick all the time. I’d really like to talk about it and I’m not looking for anybody’s sympathy,” he said.

Alsina has kept working despite his health issues. He launched a skincare line, Encina Wellness, which consists of cleansers, exfoliators, moisturizers and elixirs.