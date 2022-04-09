MadameNoire Featured Video

August Alsina blasted people who believed the rumor that he is writing a tell-all book about his entanglement with Jada Pinkett-Smith. In an Instagram post, he shut down claims he would even do such a thing, saying doing something of that nature would be like “eating from the lowest of fruit.” He added that if anyone wants to read sexual fantasies about him, they are available in abundance online.

“What would be the need to write a book about my supposed ‘sex life’ with ANYBODY, EVER, in life?” he asked. “When they’ve written several fantasies, hypotheticals & fictions based about me on [Wattpad]. If you’re looking for that kind of entertainment, go read those! Read the book called ‘HOLY BIBLE’ while you’re at it too, for whomever created and believed these lies. I’m just living my life, trying to create peace, from all the glass and broken pieces of hearts, in the life of my own and ones connected to me,” he continued. “Lastly, why would one look to make that ‘type’ of money, eating from the lowest of fruit, when God’s promise is GREAT HARVET? … I’m God’s very own, so HE makes me RICH! & not just in spirit. Be blessed.”

He also responded to someone on Twitter who was spreading the rumor.

“No! It would make you a messy thotBox of a supposed ‘man’, for being here based of lies concerning where my stick goes,” he clapped back.

The New Orleans native recently released a new track titled “Shake The World” where he briefly mentioned Pinkett-Smith.

“I heard it’s some s*** that’s bound to go down when you got a billion dollars on the elevator/Well, of course some s*** was bound to go down when you tangled up with the world’s favorite,” he sang.

The song received mixed reviews from social media. While some love the song, others were confused as to why he was bringing up their affair yet again two years later in the midst of The Oscars drama.

Alsina seems unbothered by the criticism though and has responded to listeners who gave him negative feedback.

“I feel for you and your ancestors brother. Cus u ain’t nevaaaaa had to lie this hard,” the 29-year-old said to a Twitter user who called his song trash. “U know that s*** hard boy! S*** put u in a hypnosis soon as it drop! Cus Got Dammit ‘I shake the wurrrrrrrrl.’”